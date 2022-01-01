Do you ever just want to get away? Pause reality and visit another world for a bit?
More from ETX View Magazine
ETX VIEW VIDEOS
More From ETX View
At 12 years old, Ally Venable couldn’t have dreamed what her life would be like now, more than a decade later.
Barbara McClellan fell in love with food at 8 years old.
Nominations begin today for ETX View’s second-annual awards ceremony, 40 Under Forty, which will recognize young, influential leaders across East Texas.
A Tyler homeschooling family living in their 1931 Azalea District house is utilizing a business venture to promote healing, further educate their children and connect with the community.
Ask a room full of adult Tyler residents if they attended Camp Tyler as a child, and dozens will quickly raise their hands.
Ruwan Alkam understands children get jealous sometimes, so when her 5-year-old son Musa Abdeljaber came home from school and told her he wanted to try the school lunches his classmates were eating, it made sense. What didn’t make sense to her was the lack of transparency on Pine Tree Primary…
Longtime educator Beth Nelms has created the best recipe for fulfillment in her retirement. Her love for children, desire to teach, and creative abilities are just the right ingredients to bring all her passions together.
On a Tuesday in May, like just about any day, all day at One Love Longview, the shower was running. Behind the closed door was a person who would emerge wearing fresh clothes, with new socks, underwear and shoes.
ETX Outdoors
Saturday morning, 30 minutes before sunrise, shotgun trigger fingers will be itchy. This will be the opening day of the 2022 Early Teal Season.
Thursday was the first day of hunting season in Texas.
If you ever worked at a company that had heavy machinery or dangerous equipment, you probably heard the slogan Safety First.
In one week, fields all over the state will be buzzing with activity and hopefully doves.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.