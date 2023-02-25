This story is featured in ETX View's inaugural Medical Directory which published Feb. 25. The new special edition highlights the growing medical community and healthcare workers in East Texas.
Baylor Scott & White Texas Spine & Joint Hospital has been dedicated to serving East Texas for more than 20 years. Formed in 2002, Baylor Scott & White Texas Spine & Joint Hospital was assembled by physicians who wanted more control of patient care.
“It took some considerable effort to make this happen,” said Jess Mowery, RN, BSN, Regional Director for Marketing and Clinic Operations of Baylor Scott & White Texas Spine & Joint Hospital.
The facility is a physician-owned hospital, meaning not only do most of the medical staff have financial stake but they have more control over how they care for their patients.
A former Mongtomery Ward store, the main hospital included five operating rooms and six interventional procedure suites, while the outpatient surgery center added another four operating rooms.
At its opening, the hospital had 43 employees, with medical staff specializing in orthopedic and spine surgery, non-surgical pain management procedures, diagnostic imaging and musculoskeletal health and rehabilitation.
With an outpatient surgery center, two imaging centers, three outpatient physical therapy clinics, four urgent care clinics, and a walk-in orthopedic clinic, the hospital was ready to serve the Tyler community.
“The building does not look the same as it did when it opened in 2002,” Mowery said.
After being in the works for nearly two years, in 2013, which included getting agreements with the city about taking over some of the property, the hospital completed renovation and expansion.
Such expansion included larger operating rooms, pain intervention suites, private patient admitting suites and a new cafeteria.
“It was a pretty big deal,” Mowery recalled. “We had a grand reopening for it, as well as a groundbreaking ceremony.”
With a medical staff of over 200 and more than 400 employees, the hospital performs over 7,000 surgeries annually, as well as more than 15,000 pain management interventions and greater than 25,000 diagnostic imaging procedures.
From treatment to recovery, the hospital uses state-of-the-art technology, as well as the latest techniques to help patients get back on their feet.
“We want to help them get back to their lives,” Mowery said. “We want as little disruption for the patients as we possibly can.”
The additional space on the second floor is utilized as a health and wellness center featuring outpatient physical therapy, osteoporosis care, human performance and nutrition.
This musculoskeletal health and wellness facility houses the headquarters of a vigorous sports medicine outreach program which, in cooperation with leading orthopedic surgeons, cares for thousands of athletes from over 25 public and private schools and colleges.
Nationally ranked for patient satisfaction in the top 10% by Press Ganey, the award-winning team of surgeons, physicians and staff are dedicated to treating patients, not just the diagnosis.
Mowery speaks from experience of the quality patient care as his family has undergone procedures at the hospital.
“You know you can trust them to take care of your own family,” he said.
Mowery’s mother underwent a multi-level spinal procedure and plays golf; his father-in-law received a hip replacement and spends his days fishing, and his son had a procedure for a fractured pelvis and now plays multiple sports in junior high school.
Former patient Dr. Christina Graves, a pediatrician from Lufkin, had issues with her shoulder that followed her for years and had to have a full shoulder replacement.
“I had end-stage osteoarthritis and was in constant pain,” Graves said. “It was getting to the point where I couldn’t function.”
Dr. David Kummerfeld came to her rescue.
“He was amazing,” she said. “They all explained the instructions really well and recovery was super fast.”
Her surgery was in October and, according to Graves, she is in full recovery.
“I was scared to death and did not want to do it but the whole process was super smooth and easy. I appreciate them very much.”
Michael Whisenhunt has a torn rotator cuff that had to be repaired.
“I went in Nov. 9th of last year and I am just about at full recovery,” Whisenhunt said.
Like most patients going in for major surgery, he had some apprehension.
“I was going in thinking it was going to be a bad experience, but they made it very pleasant,” he said.
Whisenhunt is appreciative of the office’s professionalism and courtesy throughout his process.
“I would not go to anybody else for this kind of procedure,” he said. “They were absolutely amazing.”
As for awards and accolades?
Baylor Scott & White Texas Spine & Joint Hospital has earned every one, in spades.
Most notably, for several years in a row, the hospital was awarded Healthgrades Spine Surgery Excellence Award, including best joint replacement for three years in a row.
The hospital was also one of the group's 100 Best Hospitals for spine surgery for five years running.
In 2015, Physician Hospitals of America honored the hospital with their annual “Hospital of the Year” award.
US News & World Report lists the hospital their highest possible honor with “High Performing,” for both joint replacement and spine surgery.
And those are just the tip of the iceberg.
“We are quite proud with how far we have come in the last 20 years,” Mowery said. “And we look forward to 20 more.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.