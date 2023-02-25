This story is featured in ETX View's inaugural Medical Directory which published Feb. 25. The new special edition highlights the growing medical community and healthcare workers in East Texas.
Dating as far back as wrestling – one of the first recorded sports in the world – there have been sports injuries. Injuries can happen to any athlete at any time. And, as most people are watching athletes in their element, they rarely see the trainer behind the scenes keeping those athletes healthy and able to compete.
Athletic trainers have long been called the “unsung heroes” of the sports world. However, the Christus Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Institute and its AT program is looking to change that narrative.
Christus currently has 50 full-time athletic trainers across Northeast Texas and serves between 85 to 100 school districts, colleges and universities which include direct or indirect contact with nearly 35,000 athletes each day in those settings, according to Christus Public Relations Spokesperson Coleman Swierc.
Christus Clinical Outreach Athletic Trainer Joe Ayres, who is currently based out of the Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Institute in Tyler as the clinic athletic trainer with orthopedic surgeon Dr. William Hobbs, said the profession is constantly expanding. Although he has been in the program almost eight years, he is still learning.
“Our program is constantly growing and expanding. We have the largest group of athletic trainers in this area and we are all dedicated to working with the athletes of East Texas. We all work together as a team to provide the best possible care for these athletes,” he said. “We also work together to help each other learn and grow.”
“It is not uncommon for us to reach out to each other to discuss injuries and treatment plans, or simply brainstorm ideas to help each other get better,” Ayres said. “I have been in the program almost eight years and I still ask for help and am always learning new ways to do things from my colleagues. This collaboration is just one of the many benefits to having such a large group of talented professionals.”
The Christus Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Institute has a facility in Tyler and also in Longview, providing services for all of East Texas.
Ayres said the profession is sometimes misunderstood.
“Our profession often gets a reputation as the ‘water boys’ or someone who tapes ankles and wraps ice bags. This is barely the tip of the iceberg for what is actually involved in the job, but that is what most people see,” he said. “Most people do not see the meticulous planning that is involved in packing for an away game, trying to think of each and every medical possibility so that nothing is left behind, and then packing extra supplies just in case.”
“They don’t see the pre-game setup that took place hours before the first fans walked through the gate. Fans of fall sports congratulate athletic trainers when football season is over because now we can ‘get a break’ without realizing that spring sports have already started and there is no gap in between,” Ayers continued. “What is not nearly as visible under the Friday night lights are the hours put into rehabbing injured players, evaluating countless bumps and bruises, and deciding whether or not an athlete can play through an injury.”
Christus athletic trainer and Tyler native Olivia Eweni, who is dedicated to Texas College and came home to Tyler to join the Christus athletic training program, said being an athlete herself made her passionate about the career choice.
“I grew up playing sports, mainly basketball, and played throughout college. When it came time to pick a career, I knew I wanted to stay connected with sports but also loved the idea of learning about the body and all that it is capable of,” she said. “Sports medicine gave me the best of both worlds.”
Eweni believes athletic trainers are an essential component of the healthcare system.
“Athletic trainers are essential to healthcare. Whether it be in the secondary, collegiate, professional, industrial, and many more settings,” she said. “We are the front line of healthcare for our patients. On the surface, the public may only see hydration and taping. Behind the scenes, our day-to-day training, prevention, emergency preparedness, rehabilitation, recovery and nutrition, is what the public doesn’t see.”
Eweni believes the Christus athletic training program definitely stands out.
“We are all very passionate. We take pride in what we do and ensure that we unfailingly provide patient-centered care. We are problem solvers who never shy away from a difficult challenge and we always look for a way to help meet the vision and mission of our program,” she said. “We embrace change positively and we consistently take responsibility for ongoing professional development.”
Christus athletic trainers Jordyn Richardson and Kaylyn Coleman, who are both dedicated to Lindale ISD, agree most people don’t understand or know the education and training that goes into the athletic training profession.
“I have my Bachelor of Science in Athletic Training from Grand Canyon University and have a Master of Science in Kinesiology with a specialization in Corrective Exercise and Orthopedic Rehabilitation from A.T. Still University,” Richardson said. “I am a certified athletic trainer from the National Athletic Trainers’ Association Board of Certification and I also hold an Athletic Training License in the state of Texas.”
“We are healthcare professionals that can also wear many different hats,” Richardson added. “We can manage and treat various injuries and illnesses that sometimes are not related to orthopedics.”
Coleman, who earned a Bachelor of Science in Athletic Training from East Texas Baptist University, a Master of Science in Kinesiology through the University of Texas at Tyler, and also holds a license to practice in the state of Texas, said many trainers, including herself, did not go into the profession for recognition.
“Personally, I do not serve in this field for recognition. As athletic trainers, we know what is expected in our practice and we serve with great humility,” she said. “Athletic trainers complete an abundance of behind-the-scenes type work, things that people usually wouldn’t think about on a given day or situation, but we complete these tasks out of love of our job and the community we serve.”
Coleman said a-day-in-the-life of a trainer may look different depending on the setting but it is always grueling.
“Depending on the athletic trainer setting, daily tasks might look different for some. A typical day for me consists of arriving at the assigned campus, cleaning the training room, and other administrative duties. Once our athletic periods begin, we provide treatment such as manual therapy, physical therapy, incorporating the use of modalities, evaluating injuries along with creating management strategies for numerous student-athletes,” she said. “After school, we provide practice or game coverage. The fall is usually one of the busier seasons for me and my colleagues due to football season and providing care to both high school and junior high levels.”
Many athletic trainers go into the profession because they were former athletes or have personal experiences with injuries themselves, which was the case for Jacob Clark, Christus athletic trainer dedicated to Tyler Junior College.
“Throughout my entire career as an athlete, I unfortunately dealt with multiple injuries and spent plenty of time in multiple athletic training and physical therapy clinics with multiple great clinicians,” he said. “This ultimately led to me being interested in the healthcare field while also being able to work with sports and athletes.”
Clark said he believes the athletic training profession is beginning to get the recognition it deserves.
“I agree that we are often looked at as sideline participants, but I believe that ATs as a profession are progressing and becoming more respected throughout the healthcare workforce,” he said. “Even though we still do unseen work, we are being better recognized and compensated for these things.”
Whether on the field, in the locker room, or in a clinic, athletic trainers continue to evolve in areas of acute injury care, injury rehabilitation, first responder, injury risk reduction, mental health, nutrition, and environmental concerns, among others to ensure the safety of everyone involved in athletics.
Injuries, especially those that go untreated, can negatively affect an athlete's performance and even quality of life after sports. The Christus athletic training department is dedicated to ensuring safe recovery for athletes to continue doing what they love to the best of their abilities.
