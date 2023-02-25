This story is featured in ETX View's inaugural Medical Directory which published Feb. 25. The new special edition highlights the growing medical community and healthcare workers in East Texas.
A hospital emergency room can be a fearful place – one where people might experience the worst day of their lives. Stephanie Crossland, a registered nurse and emergency room supervisor at Longview Regional Medical Center, knows that.
"I love the challenge of that, of going in really bright with them to change the fear and the mood the patient typically has," she said. She identifies what the patient needs to help him or her through that, she said, be it a smile or something to laugh about to help them in that moment.
"I'll go into a room and kind of feel out my patient. I'll immediately touch them when I walk in a room," she said.
That connection with patients is her favorite thing, Crossland said. She recently received Longview Regional's Nursing Excellence Award for 2022. The peer-nominated award recognizes nurses working in direct patient care who model nursing excellence.
“Longview Regional Medical Center is fortunate to have many outstanding nurses like Stephanie among its ranks. Nurses who deliver exemplary care, compassion and service, who understand the importance of teamwork and mentoring others, who can lead in times of crises, and who are true champions of promoting healthcare in our community,” said Steve Gordon, CEO of Longview Regional Medical Center. “With an ongoing focus this year on the selfless efforts of healthcare professionals like Stephanie, we are pleased to acknowledge the important contributions of our nursing professionals."
Working as an ER nurse can be stressful, difficult, Crossland acknowledges, but this has been her lifelong dream. The Longview High School and Kilgore College graduate said she wanted to be a nurse in the ER since she was a child, but she never believed she would be able to.
"I didn't do really great in grade school," she said, and she didn't grow up in a well-to-do home. She didn't think it would be possible for her to be a nurse.
She married her husband, James, and she was seven months pregnant with their oldest son when she had to deal with a health scare. Doctors saw signs that indicated she might develop a form of leukemia.
"I was angry with the Lord about it. I thought I had a death sentence," she said.
It was that situation, though, that pushed her to pursue her dream.
"I got my mess together, and I decided just to wing it and try to be a nurse before I died," she said. She entered the LVN program without any of the prerequisites, she said, and excelled in the program.
"I had a lot of doubt in myself," Crossland said. "It took the Lord to push me. I would have never, never tried because I thought I would fail. I didn't have anything to lose, so that's why I tried it."
It was a challenge, though, considering that she was attending school while pregnant and in and out of appointments to monitor her potential cancer, and then taking care of an infant.
"He knew my strength. I didn't know," Crossland said, speaking about God. "We have a lot of strength, and we have to believe in ourselves. We have so much to give."
She had a similar scare when she was pregnant with her second son. Her boys are now 15 and 11, and Crossland never developed leukemia.
That experience is something she draws from to encourage other people.
When she was an LVN, she worked as a jail nurse.
"That's where I grew a lot of my passion with mentoring and giving my testimony to encourage others," she said.
Crossland went on to become a registered nurse and has been working in Regional's emergency room for nine years. Some days are difficult, she said, but she copes by remembering that her focus is on the patients and their families.
Her family supports her through those difficult times, lets her fall apart at home when she needs to — the early days of COVID-19 were particularly hard — but she doesn't fall apart at work.
"It's not just for the patient and their family. It's your team. Your team counts on you. We rely on each other for strength," she said.
That's why she has what's called "the therapy couch" in her office.
"I like having an open door," Crossland said. "One of the things I love more now that I'm in a leadership role ... my team comes to me, they seek me out for support, for education, guidance, leadership, things like that. I wanted them to have a space where they feel comfortable."
Crossland said she never sought a leadership position at the hospital, and she's thankful to Regional's administration for recognizing the qualities that someone brings to their job and helping that person grow those qualities.
Her supervisor, Nikke Knapp, a registered nurse and director of the hospital's ER, said Crossland exhibits compassionate care and goes "above and beyond" on a daily basis.
"Recently, the emergency department was very busy, and Stephanie came in after her normal hours to assist the team in caring for critically ill patients as she worked with the house supervisor and administrative team to decompress the (department) while ensuring a behavioral health patient had a safe discharge," Knapp said. "Stephanie continues to positively impact patient care through her leadership. She routinely educates her team and peers, and she continues to demonstrate excellent leadership skills to help her team be successful."
Crossland recalled a patient who almost died in the ER, a man she prayed with before he went to the operating room. It was one of the most "impactful" moments she's had with a patient. Later, his family asked her to record a birthday message for him. He called her his "angel on Earth."
"I think the Lord placed him in my care," she said. "That was a proud moment in my career, and it helped me see in a bigger way how much of a significant impact we can have. ... There's so many moments like that, and then the days when you're feeling discouraged, sometimes multiple days in a row, when your heart is so tired that the Lord seems to put that one person in your care and that really calms your spirit."
The outcome might be poor, but the experience is still uplifting, she said.
"It just lights you back on fire," Crossland said.
