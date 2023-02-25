This story is featured in ETX View's inaugural Medical Directory which published Feb. 25. The new special edition highlights the growing medical community and healthcare workers in East Texas.
At the forefront of patient care, nurse practitioners are often the unsung heroes of many healthcare systems.
Mayra Acord, RN, AGACNP-BC and Amanda Shipp, RN, APRN FNP-C take on the challenges as being Tyler Neurosurgical Associates’ only nurse practitioners.
“I always knew I wanted to be a nurse,” Acord said. “But being a nurse practitioner kind of fell into my lap.”
NPs work under a supervising physician, but are trained and can independently see and evaluate patients, assess their needs, order and interpret diagnostic and laboratory tests, diagnose disease, formulate and prescribe medications and treatment plans.
“We work very closely with our supervising physicians and assist with recommendations, but ultimately it is up to them how they want to proceed with any surgery,” Acord said.
Born in a small town outside of Athens, Acord knew where she wanted to take her career.
“I remember as a kid, seeing a nurse with my family provider and wanting to be like her,” Acord said.
She attended University of Texas at Tyler to receive her bachelor’s in nursing 2012, then went on to University of Texas at Arlington to obtain a master’s in nursing in 2018, thus wrapping up her journey to become a nurse practitioner.
Married for five-and-a-half years, with a goldendoodle and a baby of her own on the way, Acord is happy working as a nurse practitioner.
Originally from California, Shipp attended University of Texas at Arlington where she received her bachelor’s in nursing in 2015, and then master’s in nursing in 2020.
“There wasn’t anything specific that inspired me,” said Shipp, “but the college I went to for nursing put a lot of emphasis on nurse practitioners.”
Seven years married with two little girls and two dogs, Shipp is also content with her role and where she is at in her career.
“Ideally, I’d like to retire as a nurse practitioner,” she said. “I don’t think it’ll ever get boring.”
As much as the physicians of TNA value the nurse practitioners’ input, both Acord and Shipp help patients seek other avenues before surgery.
“We want to help but don’t want to do surgery unless it’s absolutely necessary,” Acord said.
The responsibilities of a nurse practitioner are almost unlimited but the road to such is not an easy one.
Challenges can include more difficult medical classes and even restrictive practices, but it is still a rewarding career.
“It’s nothing like the challenges like the doctors face… we do what we can to help,” Acord said.
Often in affiliation with Baylor Scott & White Neurosurgery and Spine Associates, Tyler Neurosurgical Associates (TNA) specializes in treatment of spinal and cranial disorders, as well as the peripheral nerve.
Such spinal issues include fractures, tumors, degenerative disc disease, herniated discs, spinal instability, spondylosis, and spinal stenosis.
Cranial issues range from aneurysms, hemifacial spasms to tumors.
The practice also assists with carpal tunnel syndrome, peripheral nerve tumors and ulnar nerve compression.
“Tyler Neurosurgical Associates has provided quality, comprehensive care to East Texans for 50 years,” said Candace Brown, MPA, practice administrator, “but it is because of the commitment of Mayra and Amanda to help drive those quality initiatives that TNA takes great pride, that we are able to continue that tradition of excellence.”
