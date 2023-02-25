By Ana Conejo
This story is featured in ETX View's inaugural Medical Directory which published Feb. 25. The new special edition highlights the growing medical community and healthcare workers in East Texas.
With a goal and mission to serve, Michael Racs, physician at UT Health East Texas, is using his experience in the Navy to serve the East Texas community.
Racs works as a family physician at the UT Health East Texas Physicians Whitehouse clinic and is happy to come back to East Texas where he has established roots.
Growing up in the Tyler area, Racs attended Tyler ISD campuses from elementary to high school then attended the University of Texas at Austin, went to medical school in Kansas City, Missouri, then enlisted into the Navy.
Being inspired by his uncle in the Navy and wanting to become a physician, Racs always saw the need to serve and be part of something bigger than himself, he said.
Racs spent 11 years serving in the Navy in active duty, has been in the medical field as a physician since 2011 and has been part of UT Health since July 2022.
Serving in the Navy consisted of a year in San Diego at Balboa Naval Hospital doing internal medicine, conducting flight surgeon training for Pensacola, Florida, where he learned how to fly airplanes and helicopters. From there, was stationed in Okinawa, Japan, for three years, attached to a Marine Corps Squadron, where he was essentially the general medical officer and medical supervisor for everybody in his squadron.
Now with all this service under his belt, Racs uses his experience to better serve his patients. Racs said he acquired many things while serving in the military, such as seeing people in a different light through humanitarian and disaster relief.
“You see people in the worst times of their life and you start realizing everybody may look a little bit different, but deep down, everybody wants that kind of stability, safety, love of family and friends, and we're not all that different..,” he said.
Being in the Navy, Racs acquired specific words, which he lives by as he helps patients.
“When you're in the military, specifically the Navy, the words ‘honor, courage and commitment’ ring true. Over the years, you try to hone in on your abilities to portray those characteristics and I try to bring that to the community and be an example to others, be an example to my family and the way I find is best to do that is to really work on a daily basis to try and define those characteristics within myself and portray that servant leadership,” he said.
As to what motivated him to be a family physician, Racs said it was led by his passion of “liking a little bit of everything” when it comes to helping children, elderly, and families in general.
As he takes over the community he grew up in, Recs said he hopes to bring honesty to the community and give them reliable care in his clinic.
“I don't want to tell these patients things to do that I wouldn't be comfortable telling myself or my family to do. So I try to bring that honesty to the community and give them reliable, honest care here in this clinic, somewhere where they can go and feel safe and open and not judged, and somewhere where we can see generations of family and they feel included and listened to,” he said.
He mentioned that he hopes patients can feel his compassion as he continues his medical practices.
“I hope their takeaway is the genuine care and empathy that we try to provide in this clinic. You know, people come through these doors, sometimes in the hardest times of their life, and they just need someone to help them and give them direction,” Racs added.
Racs currently lives in Whitehouse with his wife and two children. He said every day he is pushed by the community and the people he helps. According to Racs, he uses his military training to be a rock, and said local residents can expect commitment and loyalty as he becomes part of the community.
“... I have had that comfort level for many years of military training to be that rock in that pivot point for this clinic. I have the courage to stand up for my patients, communicate what I need, and have those discussions with leadership and my patients to help this clinic function at its best. And it definitely shows that after many years of military, I'm committed and loyal, and that I'm here to stay. I'm here to be part of this community and I'm not looking to go anywhere anytime soon,” he said.
To become a patient of Racs, you can find him at the UT Health East Texas Physicians at Whitehouse. For more information go to
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.